Pop Star Takes Actress on Romantic Getaway

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The pop star has taken the actress on a romantic getaway to Mustique to spend quality time together. They both needed a break after their busy schedules. The actress has met the pop star's mother and shared her thoughts on relationships.

Pop Star Dresses as Mr. Bean's Teddy for Halloween PartyA pop star and her boyfriend attended a Halloween party dressed as Mr. Bean's Teddy. The pop star wore a brown tweed suit and carried a bag in the shape of Mr. Bean's famous yellow car. She even imitated the character's mannerisms and dance moves. Read more ⮕

Friends Star Matthew Perry Had Secret Crush on Co-Star Lisa KudrowMatthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV series Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54. It has been revealed that he had a secret crush on his co-star Lisa Kudrow, which made filming the show difficult. Despite his feelings, Matthew never pursued a romantic relationship with Lisa or any other cast members due to a 'no hookup rule' on set. Lisa remained a supportive friend to Matthew during his battles with addiction and health struggles. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale's Eric star Chris Chittell's life off screen with co-star wifeAs Emmerdale's Eric Pollard faces a devastating Parkinson's diagnosis, we take a closer look at actor Chris Chittell's life off screen, including his co-star wife and early career Read more ⮕

M&S unveil Christmas advert starring pop starring Sophie Ellis-Bextor and moreThe retailer has kicked off the festive shopping season with some famous faces. Read more ⮕

Community Gateway Association’s pop-up school uniform points help more than 200 Preston childrenThe pop-up uniform donation points proved essential in the run up to the new school year starting - handing out more than 800 items of free school uniform clothing and equipment. Read more ⮕

‘Pauline Boty: British Pop Art’s Sole Sister’ chronicles the artist’s lifeJonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. Read more ⮕