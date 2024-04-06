Pop Star Mark Owen Surprises Fans with New Look on Saturday Night Takeaway

Pop star Mark Owen has left fans absolutely gobsmacked with his stunning new look , as he ditched his recent rugged style for a clean-cut vibe on Saturday Night Takeaway . The Take That icon, known for his longer locks and distinct moustache, turned heads when he appeared on Ant and Dec's hit ITV show on Saturday, sporting a freshly shaven face and neat haircut. Devotees of the band were quick to express their joy over the star's makeover, flooding social media with comments of approval.
'Thank goodness Mark Owen has cut his hair #LookingGood,' tweeted one fan, while another added, 'Mark Owen's cut his hair. At last'. 'Mark is looking so much better!' a third fan gushed, with another saying, 'Mark Owen is taking me back to my youth after ditching that god awful moustache and growing back his curtains. And I'm here for it.' 'Baby faced Mark is back!' someone else cheered, praising his 'beautiful' appearance
