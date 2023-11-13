Poor Performances from Trippier, Gvardiol, and Palhinha

Kieran Trippier had a miserable night at Bournemouth, Josko Gvardiol stumbled at Stamford Bridge, and Joao Palhinha had a stinker for Fulham at Aston Villa.The Crystal Palace stopper wasn’t directly responsible for any of Everton’s three goals at Selhurst Park, but conceding three goals from four shots on target, with the Toffees’ xG at 1.53, has done for Johnstone. Jason Steele didn’t have a great weekend either, scoring 5.70 against Sheffield United as Brighton’s keeper concerns continue.

Trippier’s Saturday evening is best remembered for his exchange with a disgruntled Newcastle fan after full-time of the defeat at Bournemouth. During the 90 minutes, the right-back looked as knackered as any other Newcastle player, giving away possession 28 (twenty-eight) times while losing all but one of his seven duels.Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby led Fulham’s defence a merry dance at Villa Park, with neither Ream nor Calvin Bassey getting to grips with either Villa forwar

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Kieran Trippier Confronts Angry Newcastle Fans After Defeat Kieran Trippier confronted angry Newcastle fans following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and has urged them 'not to panic'.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender embroiled in altercation with away fans after defeat at Bournemouth Kieran Trippier confronted angry Newcastle fans following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and has urged them 'not to panic'.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

METROUK: Newcastle fan who clashed with Kieran Trippier after Bournemouth loss apologisesThe England defender had a heated altercation with a fan after defeat at Bournemouth .

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Citizens Advice Scotland calls for increased benefits to match cost of livingEXCLUSIVE: The charity has warned Tory Chancellor not to repeat last year's mistakes.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: RHOM's Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura reportedly have dramatic shouting match at Miami airport...The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola shows off the breathtaking Lago Di Como, Italy views. Alexia channels her inner Barbie in a pair of stylish pink sunglasses.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Nathan Ake adds to Man City injury problems ahead of Chelsea matchManchester City have suffered injuries to two defenders in a week as Nathan Ake joins John Stones on the sidelines

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »