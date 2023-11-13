Poor Performances from Trippier, Gvardiol, and Palhinha

Kieran Trippier had a miserable night at Bournemouth, Josko Gvardiol stumbled at Stamford Bridge, and Joao Palhinha had a stinker for Fulham at Aston Villa.The Crystal Palace stopper wasn’t directly responsible for any of Everton’s three goals at Selhurst Park, but conceding three goals from four shots on target, with the Toffees’ xG at 1.53, has done for Johnstone. Jason Steele didn’t have a great weekend either, scoring 5.70 against Sheffield United as Brighton’s keeper concerns continue.
Trippier’s Saturday evening is best remembered for his exchange with a disgruntled Newcastle fan after full-time of the defeat at Bournemouth. During the 90 minutes, the right-back looked as knackered as any other Newcastle player, giving away possession 28 (twenty-eight) times while losing all but one of his seven duels.Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby led Fulham’s defence a merry dance at Villa Park, with neither Ream nor Calvin Bassey getting to grips with either Villa forwar
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »