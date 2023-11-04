Pollution Incident Detected in Scottish Waterways

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has reported a pollution incident on the Kittoch Water and the downstream White Cart Water. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the pollution. SEPA officers are monitoring the situation and cannot provide further details due to the ongoing investigation. Glasgow City Council has not observed any impact on open spaces but will continue to monitor the situation

. The collapse of sewer pipe infrastructure near Philipshill Waste Water Treatment Works in East Kilbride has caused wastewater to enter the Kittoch Water. Measures have been implemented to minimize environmental impact

