Politics latest: PM to host leaders and experts at AI summit; health bosses to face COVID inquiry

As we reported yesterday, the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened to allow foreign nationals and severely injured people to evacuate.Downing Street has confirmed this morning that two British aid workers were among the roughly 335 people who were able to cross into Egypt yesterday.

The government is not confirming an exact number of successful British evacuees, but it is understood that only a small number of British nationals were able to leave yesterday.Officials are in touch with around 200 British nationals who have registered with the Foreign Office, and that list has been given to the Egyptian and Israeli authorities.The Rafah crossing is expected to open again later today, and we will bring you more details on any evacuations as soon as we have them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Outlines Ambitious Plans for King's Speech

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discusses his government's ambitious plans for the King's Speech, which will focus on growing the economy, strengthening society, and ensuring public safety.

