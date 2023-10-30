Politics latest: 'Bring your own booze' civil servant giving evidence to COVID Inquiry

Giving evidence to the COVID inquiry first today is Martin Reynolds, the former principal private secretary to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.Before he stands up, Baroness Hallett gives a warning to those in attendance not to share material related to the inquiry with members of the media.

It comes after George Osborne claimed that Boris Johnson and his former adviser Dominic Cummings sent 'disgusting and misogynistic' WhatsApp messages that will be released by the COVID inquiry next week.Baroness Hallett said: 'It is for me to decide which witnesses to call, which documents to put into evidence and publish.'She added that in 'fairness to the witness' documents must be published in a logical order - as determined by the inquiry.

Politics latest: 'Bring your own booze' civil servant and key Boris Johnson aide giving evidence to COVID InquiryKey figures from Boris Johnson's premiership, former director of communications Lee Cain and principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, are giving evidence to the COVID inquiry today. Watch and follow live right here from 10.30am. Read more ⮕

UK Covid Inquiry to Reveal Disgusting and Misogynistic Texts Between Johnson and CummingsThe upcoming UK Covid Inquiry will expose the disturbing and sexist language used in messages exchanged between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings during the pandemic. George Osborne warns of further damage to Johnson's reputation. The government's incompetence during the lockdowns exacerbated the already grim situation. Johnson's rule-breaking and disregard for conventions have raised questions about his suitability for office. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government accused of withholding WhatsApp messages from Covid InquiryThe Scottish Government has been accused of not providing any WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in decision-making during the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry Begins with Families and Campaigners Watching RemotelyThe Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry started in Edinburgh, with families and campaigners watching remotely due to limited space. Lawyers and civil servants met in person while others watched a live stream. The probe aims to investigate Scotland's response to the pandemic, giving a voice to those who lost loved ones and experienced the hardships of lockdown. Read more ⮕

Former Health Secretary denies deleting WhatsApp messages in Covid inquiryFormer Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has denied deleting any WhatsApp messages in the UK Covid inquiry. Counsel to the inquiry accused the Scottish Government of not handing over messages. Only one individual has voluntarily provided limited access to her messages. A letter sent to the First Minister suggests that WhatsApp messages still exist for Ms Freeman. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government figures admit to deleting WhatsApp messages during Covid-19 InquiryKey figures in the Scottish Government, including Margaret Waterton and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have admitted to deleting WhatsApp messages during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The disclosure of these messages could provide important context on the decision-making process during the pandemic. Read more ⮕