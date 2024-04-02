Politician's Easter Photo Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

In time, it will become one of those iconic images of politicians whose carefully orchestrated photo opportunities did them more harm than good –unfortunate bacon sandwich incident, Boris Johnson dangling on a faulty zipwire, John Selwyn Gummer trying to get his daughter to eat a beef burger at the height of– but, for now, we can just luxuriate in a photograph so wrong, and on so many levels, that it could be the most priceless example of the genre.

There is Ms Truss for all to see on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter): a failed and disgraced former prime minister, standing in front of a derelict church, holding a live lamb (yes, really), with the caption: “Happy Easter!” There are so many questions raised by this photograph that it’s hard to know where to star

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Best Luxury Easter Eggs 2024 from Fortnum & Mason to HarrodsThe best luxury Easter eggs and most expensive Easter eggs to buy in 2024 including Fortnum and Mason Easter eggs, Harvey Nichols easter eggs, and Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Joe Lycett Puts His Unique Spin On Liz Truss' Bizarre Easter Photo And It's BrilliantDaniel Welsh is a London-based entertainment journalist at HuffPost UK. His areas of expertise are film, TV and music. He particularly enjoys reality TV, Madonna and getting compliments about his hair.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

The accidental message in Liz Truss’s bizarre Easter lamb photo opLet this be a reminder of her stunning lack of self-awareness

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon viciously mum-shamed over Easter photo of sonThe soap star from Blackpool went all out to make her son's second Easter special - but her Instagram followers had a lot to say

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Twitter users react to Liz Truss's awkward Easter photo with a lambAH, happy Easter everyone! As daffodil bulbs start to blossom, chocolate eggs get unwrapped, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated - Liz…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Michael Douglas looks unrecognizable for adorable Easter celebrations in unearthed photo with late fatherThe A-lister shared a sweet bond with his late father, Kirk Douglas

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »