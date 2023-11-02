Police: Worker Seriously Injured in Fall From Ladder

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, say a Comcast employee is in serious condition after he fell off a ladder on Wednesday.

They say he fell two stories and hit his head on a retaining wall. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

