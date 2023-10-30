Police with shotguns called after trailer full of bulls overturns

Police armed with shotguns were deployed after a trailer full of bulls overturned on a motorway. The trailer overturned on the M5 on Sunday evening (October 29).

Devon and Cornwall Police said firearms authority was requested and granted as the cattle were three large and powerful bulls. There were concerns about the dangers posed if they had broken out of the trailer and onto the motorway, DevonLive reports.

Traffic and travel website Inrix revealed that all traffic on the northbound stretch between junction 28 with the A373 Honiton Road and junction 27 with the A361 in Devon was "temporarily held" due to an "overturned trailer".

National Highways tweeted information suggesting that traffic had to be stopped as the vehicle involved was "transporting cattle, which needs to be transferred to another vehicle." It is understood that two of the motorway's three lanes were closed to traffic and large queues began to form while a second cattle transport vehicle was sent to the scene.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's Armed Response units carry tactical pump-action shotguns which can be used to effectively destroy large animals. Police have previously been called to deal with cattle such as cows and bulls which have been injured and need to be put to sleep or who are at risk of putting others at risk of harm.