Police watchdog to investigate toddler and father's death

The police watchdog will investigate whether there were "missed opportunities" to check on a toddler and his father before they died. Bronson Battersby, two, was found alone in the house in Skegness with 60-year-old Kenneth Battersby on 9 January. Derrick Campbell, from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said the "harrowing circumstances" in which the pair died were "truly shocking".

"It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised," he said. "We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner. "We will be in contact with Bronson's mother and Mr Battersby's family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress." Earlier, policing minister Chris Philp said two investigations "would get to the bottom of this really heartbreaking tragedy





