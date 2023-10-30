Police warning to anyone with a wheelie bin

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have shared warnings ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night.

A bonfire in the Everton area has already been dismantled while more than 53 tonnes of waste has been removed from the streets. In the lead up to Halloween and Bonfire Night, police officers and Trading Standards have been visiting retailers across the region to ensure they are selling fireworks in a responsible manner and more importantly they are licensed to sell legal fireworks.

"Mindless acts such as throwing or attempting to light fireworks in public, and throwing objects at houses, cars and shops can have devastating or even fatal consequences. We will have extra high-visibility police officers patrolling neighbourhoods during this time, and if necessary dispersal orders will be put in place to protect people from any harm." headtopics.com

Chief Inspector Duncan Swan added: " Residents can also take some simple steps to prevent incidents such as bringing your wheelie bin in to prevent them being set them alight, which can have devastating or fatal consequences...

Shopkeepers are also being urged not to sell any items such as eggs, flour and cans of shaving foam as well as ensuring fireworks are not sold to under 18s. Damage caused from throwing eggs and flour, or any objects at windows, doors, cars and people is a criminal offence. headtopics.com

