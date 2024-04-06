Police warn public not to approach killer on the run

A killer is on the run after breaching his licence conditions as police have warned the public not to approach him. Shaun Walker , 29, was jailed for eight years and four years on licence after he was found guilty of manslaughter in December 2013. Walker, who was 19 at the time, killed Barry Thomas, 45, after punching him “a number of times” in June 2013 in a row over a moped in Newport , Wales. Now Gwent Police have warned members of the public not to approach the killer, reports the Mirror.

"We're appealing for information to find Shaun Walker who has been recalled to prison. The 29-year-old from Newport has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions," a spokesman for Gwent Constabulary said. He was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years for manslaughter comprising of eight years in prison and an extension period on licence of four years. "If you see him, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 99

Killer Shaun Walker Licence Conditions Manslaughter Police Warning Public Approach Gwent Police Newport

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robinho, Brazilian Soccer Star Convicted of 2013 Rape in Italy, Begins 9-Year Prison TermBrazil’s Robinho eyes the ball during a Copa América match against Venezuela in Santiago, June 21, 2015.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

In pictures: Images capture when BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend came to Derry in 2013Among the star-studded line up were unannounced guest performances from the likes of Robbie Williams

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Pedro Acosta doubts he’ll break 2013 Marquez record | Marc: “Of course” he can do itRookie Pedro Acosta has until Germany in July to replace Marc Marquez as MotoGP's youngest-ever race winner.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Doctors received approximately $12.1 billion from drug and device makers between 2013–2022, study revealsDespite evidence that financial conflicts of interest may influence medical practice and research and may erode patient trust in medical professionals, these relationships remain pervasive.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

CBB star Courtney Stodden has revealed they are grieving after early miscarriageThe 29-year-old appeared on UK reality series Celebrity Big Brother in 2013

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sam Walker has 'no ill will' after 'armed police arrest'The career criminal claims to have fled the UK to be in Sierra Leone 'helping people in the slums'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »