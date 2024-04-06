Police warn public not to approach killer on the run

A killer is on the run after breaching his licence conditions as police have warned the public not to approach him. Shaun Walker , 29, was jailed for eight years and four years on licence after he was found guilty of manslaughter in December 2013. Walker, who was 19 at the time, killed Barry Thomas, 45, after punching him “a number of times” in June 2013 in a row over a moped in Newport , Wales. Now Gwent Police have warned members of the public not to approach the killer, reports the Mirror.
"We're appealing for information to find Shaun Walker who has been recalled to prison. The 29-year-old from Newport has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions," a spokesman for Gwent Constabulary said. He was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years for manslaughter comprising of eight years in prison and an extension period on licence of four years. "If you see him, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 99
