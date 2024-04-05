Police Warn Lanarkshire Concert Fans of Fraudulent Ticket Sales

Lanarkshire concert, theatre and events fans are being warned by the police to "be vigilant" of fraudulent ticket sales online. Over the past two weeks, 16 reported incidents have been received from the area, along with Aberdeen , Edinburgh and Lothian and Borders, where people have transferred money for tickets for Taylor Swift ’s sold-out UK tour dates.

The amount of money suspected to have been fraudulently paid is estimated at over £5000.

