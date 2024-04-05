Police visit Christine Quinn's former home after restraining order against ex-husband

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard 's former marital home was visited by police on Thursday - after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him following his arrest last month. Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a bottle of glass recyclables at Quinn but hit their two-year-old son.

He has disputed this version of events as 'lies' from Quinn, and maintained instead that he threw a trash bag full of paper towels and soiled rags at the wall. Police were seen arriving at the LA home with another vehicle said to be picking up belongings from the mansion. DailyMail.com has contacted Christine's representative for commen

Christine Quinn Christian Richard Police Restraining Order Arrest Assault LA Home

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard's marital home visited by POLICE amid his arrest drama and...Christine Quinn took to instagram to shows off date night out at Mastro's Steakhouse with husband Christian Richard.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard's marital home visited by POLICE amid his arrest drama and...Christine Quinn took to instagram to shows off date night out at Mastro's Steakhouse with husband Christian Richard.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Christine Quinn 'planning on filing for divorce' from husband Christian RichardHeavy police presence spotted outside Christine Quinn's home after her husband's arrest. Officers can be seen walking through Christine's driveway, and lining the streets with patrol cars.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Who is Christine Quinn’s Husband, Christian Richard?As Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard Dumontet is Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

Christine Quinn 'planning on filing for divorce' from husband Christian Richard'Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,' a source told Us Weekly. 'She's planning on filing for divorce.' DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Quinn for comment.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Christine Quinn's husband arrested AGAIN over restraining orderRichard was brought into custody Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon after he threw a bag of glass at his wife but hit their two-year-old son, who was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »