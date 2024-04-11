Police urged to reopen investigation into Caroline Flack case

Police have been urged to reopen their investigation into the case against Caroline Flack following a campaign by her mother. The Independent Office of Police Conduct has requested the Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate the events leading up to the decision to charge the TV star. New witness evidence may be available. Caroline Flack was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, against the advice of prosecutors. Her mother is determined to uncover the truth and has called for a reinvestigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service initially recommended a caution for Flack, but this was overturned after an appeal from the police, and she was charged with assault by beating. Flack tragically died by suicide in February 2020 after learning about the assault charge. The Metropolitan Police is now conducting further inquiries into potential new witness evidence regarding the actions of officers in appealing the initial decision not to charge Flack

Caroline Flack Investigation Police Assault Charge Witness Evidence Campaign Mother

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police to review decision to charge Caroline FlackThe former Love Island presenter took her own life in 2019 while facing trial for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate the lead-up to the decision to charge Caroline FlackThe reinvestigation comes as “new witness evidence may be available”, the force said.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Police to reinvestigate assault charge against late TV presenter Caroline FlackThe Metropolitan Police has announced that they will reopen the investigation into the decision to charge Caroline Flack with assault. Flack was initially set to receive a caution but was charged with assault by beating. The police are now conducting further inquiries into potential new witness evidence.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Caroline Flack: Met Police to reinvestigate decision to charge star with assaulting boyfriendThe family of the former Love Island and X Factor presenter say they still have 'important unanswered questions'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline FlackCaroline Flack’s mother said ‘we won’t stop until we get the truth’.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Metropolitan Police to reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline FlackThe Metropolitan Police will reopen the investigation into the decision to charge TV presenter Caroline Flack, citing the possibility of new witness evidence. Flack was initially recommended to receive a caution but was later charged with assault by beating. The police's decision to appeal the initial recommendation is now under scrutiny.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »