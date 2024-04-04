Police Unable to Identify Human Ashes in Funeral Firm Investigation

Police say they have been unable to identify any of the human ashes recovered from a funeral firm at the centre of a major investigation. The ashes, along with 35 bodies, were removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull last month after police received a report of concern about the " care of the deceased ". Humberside Police said they believed they knew the identities of all those whose bodies had been moved, but formal identification was still taking place.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We have been working closely with forensic scientists and specialists to assess whether it was possible to extract DNA from the human ashes in order to identify them.

