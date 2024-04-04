Police unable to identify cremated ashes in funeral directors investigation

It is not possible to identify any of the cremated ashes at the centre of an investigation into a funeral directors , according to police who said this will be “devastating news for families and loved ones”. Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under police investigation since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes , at its site on Hessle Road in Hull, earlier this year.

Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin gave an update to the inquiry on Thursday and said “extensive work”, in consultation with the local coroner and the affected families, is continuing to fully identify the 35 deceased. He said: “This is a lengthy process that has to follow the coroner’s regulations but, when complete, will provide families with complete assurance as to the identity of their loved ones and repatriation with their families

