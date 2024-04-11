Police to reinvestigate assault charge against late TV presenter Caroline Flack

Police have announced that they will reopen the investigation into the decision to charge the late TV presenter Caroline Flack with assault. Flack was initially set to receive a caution following an incident with her boyfriend in December 2019, but the Metropolitan Police successfully appealed this and she was charged with assault by beating. Flack tragically took her own life before her court date.

The police are now conducting further inquiries into potential new witness evidence relating to the actions of the officers involved in appealing the Crown Prosecution Service's decision

Caroline Flack Assault Charge Investigation Police TV Presenter

