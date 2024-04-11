Police Storm Plane After Unruly Passenger Forces Diversion

Police stormed a plane from Manchester that had been forced to divert due to an ' unruly passenger ' on board on Tuesday night (April 10). The SunExpress flight, from Manchester to Dalaman , in Turkey, departed shortly before 7.30pm. However, during the journey, a passenger on board became disruptive. Cabin crew on board made the decision to divert to Belgrade in Serbia; over 700 miles away from Dalaman .

The airline said the 'unruly passenger' was removed by local police after landing at around 10.30pm. READ MORE Teenage boy dies after falling into river while canoeing Shortly afterwards, the plane then continued on to Dalaman. The flight path, as shown on FlightRadar24, shows how the aircraft diverted close to Sarajevo and circled in the air before eventually touching down. A SunExpress spokesperson said: “Our flight XQ505, which was scheduled from Manchester to Dalaman on 9th April, had to divert to Belgrade due to an unruly passenger. "Upon arrival, the passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police and the aircraft continued to Dalaman after the passenger's disembarkation.” The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority to SunExpress.

Plane Manchester Dalaman Diversion Unruly Passenger Belgrade Safety Security

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police storm plane from Manchester that diverted due to 'unruly passenger'The passenger was escorted off by local police in Serbia

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Watch skilled pilot land plane struggling in Storm Kathleen winds at LBAThe plane was seen swinging from side to side before managing to land

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Watch the moment a plane is blown sideways as it tries to land during stormThe footage, which was shared on the EU Plane Spotters YouTube channel, shows the plane attempting to land in high winds at the airport.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

UK weather: Terrifying moment plane bounces off runway in 70mph gales as Storm Kathleen chaos grounds over...Watch terrifying moment Aer Lingus plane lands sideways at Dublin Airport in 90kmh Storm Kathleen gusts

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Plane struggles to land at Dublin Airport during Storm KathleenA plane attempting to land at Dublin Airport during Storm Kathleen is caught on camera being blown sideways by severe winds. The pilot is forced to abort the landing and ascend back into the stormy skies.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Plane Forced to Abort Landing During Storm KathleenA plane attempting to land at Dublin Airport during Storm Kathleen was blown sideways, forcing the pilot to abort the landing.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »