Police step in after 'child found with drunken dad' at seaside bar

A Blackpool bar has closed after police claimed a young child was found there at midnight with her drunken father.

Revelry Bar opened around 12 months ago on Birley Street after operator Neil Boulton took over empty premises which had previously traded as a coffee bar. But he has now closed the business and surrendered the licence after police said they had grave concerns over his ability to run the bar.

Police had applied to Blackpool Council for a review of the licence after a series of warnings given to Mr Boulton about the way the venue was being run. Documents submitted to the council by the police licensing department as part of the review process said the venue first came to the notice of officers in April this year.Sergeant Nat Cox said: “Despite numerous warnings, the licensee is obstructive whenever authorities inspect his premises. headtopics.com

Police documents called for the licence to be revoked by the council. They add: “During a recent visit by police, a five-year-old female was located inside the premises at around midnight. “The father of the female was located inside the premises and was drunk. He was subsequently arrested for being drunk in charge of a child.”

Other warnings were given in relation to the volume of music, doors at the premises being open at night, customers drinking outside after 10pm, and street furniture not being removed – all breaches of the licence. headtopics.com

Sgt Cox adds in her statement: “Lancashire Constabulary have no confidence in the licence holder’s ability to prevent crime and disorder when he appears to be the catalyst for obstruction and poor behaviour towards police officers.”

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Rifle and revolvers among a ‘significant’ weapons cache seized by policeThe seizures came during a search operation across Monday and Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Lack of Confidence Threatens the Ability of the Police Services to Police by ConsentThe relationship between London's black community and law enforcement remains tense and suspicious, threatening the ability of the police services to police by consent. Demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people have turned into something darker and more toxic, with officers standing by in bemusement. The Metropolitan Police is facing dysfunction and its bicentenary celebration in 2029 is at risk. Read more ⮕

Siege of Derry sword pistol among £1m firearms collectionLeslie Martin's firearms are going under the hammer, sparking interest from around the world. Read more ⮕

Cristiano Ronaldo among the huge names that snubbed Ballon d'Or ceremony for Lionel Messi winCristiano Ronaldo was among the footballing stars to snub the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony as Lionel Messi lifted the top men's prize for the eighth time. Read more ⮕

New Accents Popular Among Young People, Study FindsA study conducted by Essex University reveals that three new accents, Standard Southern British English (SSBE), Estuary English (EE), and Multicultural London English (MLE), are increasingly popular among young people aged 18 to 33. The study used voice analysis to analyze the speech patterns and vowel pronunciation of nearly 200 individuals from the South East and London. Read more ⮕

New Accents Popular Among Young People, Study FindsA study conducted by Essex University reveals that three new accents, Standard Southern British English (SSBE), Estuary English (EE), and Multicultural London English (MLE), are increasingly popular among young people aged 18 to 33. The study used voice analysis to analyze the speech patterns and vowel pronunciation of nearly 200 individuals from the South East and London. Read more ⮕