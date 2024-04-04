Police seize cannabis, mushrooms and cash in drug raid

Cannabis, mushrooms and thousands of pounds in cash were seized after a house was raised by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 3). Three people were arrested after police broke down the door of a terraced property near to the Rochdale Bypass as part of an operation to stop the supply of drugs across the borough. The trio – a man aged 36 and two women aged 28 and 32 – were each arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both class A and Class B drugs.

They remain in custody for questioning, police said. READ MORE Three teenage boys arrested for attempted murder after 18-year-old stabbed in Bury A quantity of cannabis was recovered, along with mushrooms, snap bags, approximately £2,500 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia. PC Richards, from GMP's Rochdale district, said: “We regularly conduct work to tackle drugs supply in Rochdale and this morning was a brilliant success in taking illegal substances out of circulatio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daily horoscope: Wednesday April 3, 2024 star sign readingsThings are about to get dreamy.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Horoscopes for Today: Wednesday April 3, 2024Today as Venus and Neptune merge, we transcend the humdrum for dreams, romance and creativity. Virgo, the power of love is profound, shaping destinies, healing wounds and illuminating even the darkest of paths, but keep your wits about you. Scorpio, embrace the artistic pursuits the universe is guiding you towards. Ahead, you’ll find all the star signs’ horoscopes for today: Wednesday April 3, 2024 Aries March 21 to April 20 A blend of dreams and romance may inspire you to dive into the sea of mystery and passion. With the nebulous energy of Neptune’s influence causing powerful feelings, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. And with Venus in the mix, prepare for a journey of the heart that’s filled with poetry and yearning. You’ll see the best in everyone, but don’t let others take advantage of you

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Winning Lotto numbers Live: National Lottery results with Thunderball on Wednesday, April 3There's a double rollover of £5.4m up for grabs

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Cannabis users 'will have a new place within our society': Germany prepares to legalise home cultivationCannabis is classed as a narcotic in Germany but that will change from April.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »