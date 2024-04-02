Police Seek Information on Missing Twins from Hyde Park

Police have said that Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur, who'd been living on Damon Place in Hyde Park, might have been in the area of Homestead Street in Dorchester. NBC10 Boston reached out to police for any developments in the case of Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur, who were last seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, when they left their home on Damon Place in Hyde Park while a Department of Children and Families worker was there to take them into state custody, according to a police report.

They'd been living with their father in Hyde Park, but also staying with other relatives, and police have said they may be in the area of Homestead Street in Dorchester. Anyone with information about the twins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Botswana likens trophy hunting to culling after threats to send 10,000 elephants to Hyde ParkA minister from the southern African nations speaks to Sky News as MPs prepare to debate a proposed ban on UK safari hunters bringing body parts of animals they shoot, like tusks, back home.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Botswana threatens to send 10,000 elephants to Hyde Park in trophy hunting rowBotswana officials have threatened to send 10,000 elephants to London's Hyde Park 'so Brits can try living with them'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Yorkshire Energy Park: Plans for £200m green energy park which could create 4,500 jobs approvedPlans for a £200m green energy park, which could create 4,500 jobs, have been given the green light.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Police probing mystery seafront death in Southend seek help from publicPolice said they were working as hard as they could to find out what had happened to the man.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Police seek suspects in Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade assaultPolice say they are looking for four suspects believed to have been involved in an assault during last Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Police seek suspect who fired shot inside Springfield high schoolPolice are searching for a man they say forced his way into a Springfield high school armed with a gun and fired a shot inside earlier this week.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »