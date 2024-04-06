Police Secure House in Hucknall Amid Concerns of 'Cuckooing'

Police officers have secured a house in Hucknall after concerns of 'cuckooing' were raised by the local community. Cuckooing is when a person's home is taken over by criminals for illegal activities. The Ashfield District Council attended the property to ensure its safety.

The police were informed by residents about their fears regarding the property on Broomhill Road. The community suspected that the house was being used for criminal purposes.

