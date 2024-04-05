Police Searching for Other Body Parts After Discovering Torso in Manchester Nature Reserve

Police are searching for other body parts after 'discovering a torso wrapped in plastic' in a Greater Manchester nature reserve , the Manchester Evening News understands. Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation after the 'major' body part was found by passers-by in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, at around 5.50pm on Thursday (April 4).

Following a press conference, it is now understood a search is continuing in the local area and nearby woodland for other potential body parts. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out which police hope will help them to identify the victim. At the moment, the gender and age of the person are unknown, although police believe it was an adult and not a child. Despite investigations, detectives are not expecting the examination to reveal a cause of death because the full body has not been found

