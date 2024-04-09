Police Search for Missing Teen in Aberdeenshire

Police are still searching for a missing teen who vanished five days ago. Teigan-Leigh Bruce , 15, was last seen in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire , at around 6.15pm on Wednesday. Officers still don't know where the teenager is and they are re-appealing for information. The youngster is described as being 5ft 2in tall with long fair hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We continue to appeal for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Teigan-Leigh Bruce, 15, who has been reported missing.

Police Search Missing Teen Aberdeenshire Teigan-Leigh Bruce

