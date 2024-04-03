Police search for missing 19-year-old in Retford

Police are carrying out land and water searches for a 19-year-old who has been missing from his Retford home for more than a week. Jacob Crompton's mum has described it as "completely out of character" for him not to come home after a night out, with police saying he was last seen at around midnight on Saturday (March 23) into Sunday. Posters have been plastered across Retford and members of the public have formed their own search parties in a bid to find Jacob.

The 19-year-old is around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark, mousy hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoodie, jeans and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers. Nicola Crompton, Jacob's mum, said: "It is now a full week since Jacob went missing and completely out of character for him not to return home after a night out. "He is much loved by his family, friends and colleagues. He had plans for the future and was happy in lif

