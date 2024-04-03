Police Scotland Flooded with Complaints on Hate Crime Law

Police Scotland received nearly 4,000 complaints in the first two days of Humza Yousaf's hate crime law. The number of complaints could have reached as high as 3,800, according to Calum Steele. More than half of the complaints have not yet been processed.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 criminalizes derogatory comments based on disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or being intersex.

Police Scotland could receive 1.4 million complaints in first year of new Hate Crime ActPredictions suggest that Police Scotland may receive nearly 1.4 million complaints within the first year of the new Hate Crime Act introduced by Humza Yousaf. Within 24 hours of the law coming into effect, 3,800 complaints were already lodged. The Scottish Conservatives criticize the legislation and warn that if the same rate of complaints continues, 1.38 million crimes could be reported in the next 12 months. The new laws are being weaponized by troublemakers, burdening Scotland's police officers.

