Police Scotland could receive 1.4 million complaints in first year of new Hate Crime Act

Police Scotland could receive nearly 1.4 million complaints during the first year of Humza Yousaf's 'confusing' new Hate Crime Act, it was predicted today. Last night, former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation Calum Steele revealed 3,800 complaints had been lodged with the force within 24 hours of the new laws coming into place on Monday.
The Scottish Conservatives - who branded the SNP's legislation as 'disastrous' - have now said that if complaints continue to be made at the same speed over the next 12 months officers 1.38 million crimes could be reported. Tory MSP Russell Findlay warned that the new laws are 'already being weaponised on an industrial scale by thin-skinned troublemakers, which is placing the biggest ever burden on Scotland's police officers'. He added: 'Within 24 hours of it coming into force, Police Scotland has been inundated with complaints, many of them spurious nonsense from activists with an axe to grin
