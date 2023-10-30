Police release image as part of Telford burglary investigation

Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors. Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is used to recognize the visitor upon re-entry.

This cookie allows to collect information on user behaviour and allows sharing function provided by Addthis.comThis cookie is used to recognize the visitor upon re-entry. This cookie allows to collect information on user behaviour and allows sharing function provided by Addthis.comThis cookie is used to recognize the visitor upon re-entry. This cookie allows to collect information on user behaviour and allows sharing function provided by Addthis.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: shropshirelive »

Four men steal expensive Rolex, e-bike and iPhone in 1am Telford home burglaryAn expensive Rolex watch, an e-bike and an iPhone were stolen in a burglary in Telford in the early hours of today. Read more ⮕

Theatre company tackles difficult topics with Telford College studentsLoudmouth, a touring theatre company, visited Telford College to explore topics such as grooming, bullying, and mental health with students. The company's shows aim to educate and create a safe environment for students to report any issues. The use of language and music makes the discussions relatable and engaging for the students. Read more ⮕

Gibson and Styche partnership can fire Telford up the tableTop-scorer Gibson returned from injury to start alongside Styche as the Bucks defeated Alvechurch 1-0. Telford boss believes their partnership can be effective and hopes for more to come. Read more ⮕

Kevin Wilkin perplexed as controversial call costs TelfordAFC Telford United extended an unbeaten run in league competition to four matches, but a dubious penalty kick awarded against Kevin Wilkin’s side cost them the chance to record three consecutive victories. Read more ⮕

Telford College seeks to secure sixth form provision in BridgnorthTelford College has begun working with two schools in Bridgnorth to help secure the provision of sixth form education in the town. Read more ⮕

Telford driver wins case explaining 'special reasons' why he wasn't covered by car insuranceMagistrates decided to accept a driver's plea not to put points on his licence after he said he had special reasons why he was not covered by insurance. Read more ⮕