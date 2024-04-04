Police Release Disturbing Footage of Serial Rapist Preying on Victim

Police hunting a serial rapist who has been on the loose for six years have released disturbing footage of the suspect preying on one of his victims. Harrowing CCTV shows a man grabbing a lone woman in the street, who he later went on to rape in Shoreditch , east London , in 2022. The same suspect is believed to have raped another victim four years earlier on the other side of the capital near The Strand . Both areas are busy nightlife hotspots.
Scotland Yard took the unusual step of publicly linking the attacks, and releasing footage of the suspect on the prowl, as detectives fear it is 'highly likely' there are more victims. The case has chilling echoes of Kirk Reid, also known as the 'Night Bus Beast', who would pounce on female passengers as they made their way home alone. He was convicted of 26 indecent assaults and two rapes in 2009. In the sickening video, the man is seen locking his arm with the woman's as he walks her down the dark stree
