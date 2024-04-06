Police release CCTV images following serious assault in Clitheroe

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered head injuries following a 'serious assault' in Clitheroe . Police have released CCTV images of two males they want to speak to following the incident. It happened on Wellgate shortly before 1am last Saturday (March 30).

Officers say the two people pictured 'may hold information that could assist officers with enquiries'. They are asking anyone who recognises them or with information to get in contact.

Assault Clitheroe CCTV Images Unconscious Head Injuries Investigation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thugs threaten boy with 'zombie knife' before stealing his £4,000 bikePolice have released a CCTV image

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police release CCTV image in Derry assault investigationPolice investigating the assault of a man in Derry last year have released a CCTV image of a man they say 'may be able to assist with our enquiries'. Aodhan Roberts, a photo journalist in his early 20s, told Belfast Live he suffered eye and neck injuries and 'psychological trauma' following an attack in the city centre on November 5. He was later told by police told that, despite the availability of CCTV in the busy Foyle Street area where the assault occurred, his attacker could not be identified by CCTV footage. Now, the PSNI has issued an appeal to the public for help identifying a man pictured on CCTV footage.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Police investigating assault on journalist issue CCTV imageAodhan Roberts suffered eye and neck injuries in an assault on Foyle Street

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Graveyard robber hunted as police issue CCTV image of suspectThe appeal comes after St Cuthbert's Graveyard, in Edinburgh, was targeted earlier this year.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Historic Clitheroe Castle repairs and empty shops go under microscope'Does the leader have a plan to address empty shops?'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil is runner-up in Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the YearClitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil Saanvi Reddy has been named as runner-up in Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year 2024.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »