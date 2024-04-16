Police release CCTV images after alleged rape in Liverpool city centre

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Liverpool city centre. Police say she was attacked in St John's Gardens in the city centre at around 1.50am on Friday. Officers say they found a "very distressed" 16-year-old schoolgirl in the park after rushing to the scene. Police are the hunt for her alleged attack and believe the man in the CCTV may help with their investigation.

“It is important that people who live, work and socialise in Liverpool city centre feel safe and we will hope that our high visibility patrols will assist with that,” she said.

Rape Liverpool CCTV Investigation Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBC / 🏆 17. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police release CCTV images of man after schoolgirl, 16, ‘raped in Liverpool city centre’Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Liverpool city centre.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Police release CCTV image in Derry assault investigationPolice investigating the assault of a man in Derry last year have released a CCTV image of a man they say 'may be able to assist with our enquiries'. Aodhan Roberts, a photo journalist in his early 20s, told Belfast Live he suffered eye and neck injuries and 'psychological trauma' following an attack in the city centre on November 5. He was later told by police told that, despite the availability of CCTV in the busy Foyle Street area where the assault occurred, his attacker could not be identified by CCTV footage. Now, the PSNI has issued an appeal to the public for help identifying a man pictured on CCTV footage.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Police investigating assault on journalist issue CCTV imageAodhan Roberts suffered eye and neck injuries in an assault on Foyle Street

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Graveyard robber hunted as police issue CCTV image of suspectThe appeal comes after St Cuthbert's Graveyard, in Edinburgh, was targeted earlier this year.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police probing Glasgow Duke Street assault release CCTV images of two menOfficers were called to Duke Street at around 11:15pm on Wednesday, February 28, following reports of an attack. Police have asked anyone who recognises the men to get in touch and assist with their enquiries.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow police keen to speak to men in CCTV footage following city centre assaultPolice have released CCTV images of two men who they wish to speak to in connection with a late night assault in Glasgow city centre. Anyone who may know the two men are urged to get in touch.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »