Police release CCTV image in Derry assault investigation

Police investigating the assault of a man in Derry last year have released a CCTV image of a man they say 'may be able to assist with our enquiries'. Aodhan Roberts, a photo journalist in his early 20s, told Belfast Live he suffered eye and neck injuries and 'psychological trauma' following an attack in the city centre on November 5.

He was later told by police told that, despite the availability of CCTV in the busy Foyle Street area where the assault occurred, his attacker could not be identified by CCTV footage. Now, the PSNI has issued an appeal to the public for help identifying a man pictured on CCTV footage

