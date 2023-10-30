Police Refuse to Attend Bike Theft Incident Despite Public Assistance

The LBC caller, Roseanna, from Leatherhead, told Nick Ferrari that a well-meaning member of the public had followed a group of bike thieves to an address but officers refused to attend.“Three hours later the police came to my house and took a statement. That’s as far as it’s gone.“Ive been told it’s too dangerous because they were stolen with an angle grinder thy would need more than one police officer to go to the address and they haven’t yet.

”Read more: ‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accidentRead more: Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announces“It happened three weeks ago.”She explained her bike was stolen from outside her gym, the David Lloyd in Epsom.“They had CCTV of the people in balaclavas with an angle grinder taking six bikes.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war Police and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street, sources said. Read more ⮕

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war Police and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street, sources said. Read more ⮕

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo. Read more ⮕

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo. Read more ⮕

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clashHome side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo. Read more ⮕

Family Brake Checked at 70mph, Police Won't InvestigateA family was brake checked at 70mph, and the police refuse to investigate the incident. The driver pulled in front of the family's car and abruptly hit the brakes. The family expressed frustration with the police's lack of action and emphasized the potential danger of such reckless driving. Read more ⮕