Police prove ineffective in the face of extremist protesters

A makeshift stage had been set up on the steps of City Hall and there were perhaps a couple of thousand people, many draped in Palestinian flags and carrying Socialist Worker placards whooping and chanting slogans for the elimination of Israel. Out of curiosity I stopped to listen to the speeches. There was ritualistic condemnation of “apartheid” Israel, outrage at what is happening in Gaza, and calls for the end to the “occupation”.

But they were surrounded by a much larger group of protestors, who had also managed to get their hands on the man, and there was a tug of war, this way and that, with the crowd screaming: “Let him go!” Eventually, the police did let him go and he ran away through the crowd to triumphant cheers. The police were outnumbered, under-resourced and overwhelmed. I don’t blame those officers.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Leon Clarke on Sheffield United joy, Sheffield Wednesday naivety, Steel City hostility and Hull City heroicsLeon Clarke has an interesting perspective on the Steel City derby. Read more ⮕

Tower Hamlets: Palestinian flags removed amid police concernTransport for London (TfL) says it is removing 'unauthorised' flags from lamp-posts in Tower Hamlets. Read more ⮕

Palestinian flags removed from lampposts after concerns raised with Met PoliceThe Met Police have said flying the flag alone does not constitute a criminal offence. Read more ⮕

Police arrest 57 at pro-Palestinian sit-in at UMass AmherstFifty-seven pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst were arrested by campus police Wednesday night for trespassing during a sit-in… Read more ⮕

Jewish students take refuge in library and lock themselves in while pro-Palestinian demonstrators...Shocking moment Cornell history professor Russell Rickford - who was in favor of defunding the police - calls Hamas terrorist attacks 'exhilarating' and 'energizing' at pro-Palestine rally. Read more ⮕

Jewish students take refuge in library and lock themselves in while pro-Palestinian demonstrators...Jewish students take refuge in library and lock themselves in while pro-Palestinian demonstrators Read more ⮕