Police operation targets shoplifting in Lancashire

Eight officers from Lancashire Constabulary carried on the operation with a specific focus on shoplifting at the most affected businesses. In addition to the arrests on Friday (March 28), 11 people were stopped and searched with two given a community resolution, 10 businesses were provided with reassurance visits and one person has been charged. The action was taken under the police’s Operation Vulture strategy.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling shoplifting across the county. Inspector Dave Byrne from Preston Neighborhood Policing team said: “This was a really successful operation with some great results. “We supported some of the highest-affected stores in Preston City Centre, and we will continue this work to stamp-out shoplifting and hold the offenders to account. “The message is really clear: shoplifting will not be tolerated in Preston and we will continue our work to tackle this sort of criminality

