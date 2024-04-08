Police Officers Assaulted and Vehicles Damaged at Large Gathering in West Belfast

Four police officers were assaulted and two police vehicles were damaged, as police attended a large gathering of young people in West Belfast on Saturday 6th April. At around 6:50pm, police received a report in relation to community concerns that a large group of young people had congregated in Falls Park and that alcohol was being consumed by children. Officers attended and a significant amount of alcohol was confiscated supported by local council staff.
Police officers dealt with issues of anti-social behaviour, assaults and criminal damage, which included fires and a quad bike being seized. As officers dealt with these concerns, they were assaulted by some of the young people and two police vehicles received damage to their back windscreens. Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults to our officers when simply doing their job are not acceptable. Officers are trying their best to keep the local community of west Belfast safe and they do not come to work and expect to be assaulted. Assaults on police must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job
Police Officers Assaulted Vehicles Damaged Gathering Young People West Belfast Anti-Social Behaviour Criminal Damage
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »