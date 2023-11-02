Police officer who claimed he was sick whilst flying back from holiday sacked

A student police officer has been sacked after claiming to be sick whilst he was flying back from holiday. PC James Lanigan was due to attend a training course in June 2022 but was in fact flying back from Bulgaria, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The officer, who was wbased in GMP's City of Manchester division, later admitted asking a relative to book him off sick but that he had lied about being ill. PC Lanigan apologised and expressed remorse. He admitted his behaviour amounted to misconduct but denied it was gross misconduct. However, at an accelerated misconduct hearing at GMP's headquarters on Wednesday, Chief Constable Stephen Watson ruled his actions did amount to Gross Misconduct and dismissed him without notice.

Chf Con Watson said: "PC Lanigan had a personal and professional responsibility to attend the training course. He did not inform his supervisor and tried to book off sick despite being out of the country.

“Culpability is high, and his actions were deliberate with some advanced planning. I note the officer’s remorse and genuine apology, but his behaviour was unacceptable.” The PC was also added to the College of Policing Barred List.

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy, of GMP's Professional Standards Branch, said: "It is extremely disappointing that this officer has thrown away what could have been a fulfilling vocation at the very start of his policing career by breaching the key tenets of policing - honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities.

"Greater Manchester Police expects and demands the highest standards of behaviour from its officers from the moment they join the force, and will rigorously enforce the standards of professional behaviour that the public rightly expects of us."

