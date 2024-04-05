Police officer jailed for having sex with woman during 999 call

A police officer has been jailed for three and a half years for having sex with a woman while responding to a 999 call at her home. Jordan Masterson, a probationary police constable, claimed the woman had instigated physical contact leaving him “powerless” and unable to react. The incident was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who took over the investigation and charged him with misconduct in public office .
The woman can initially be seen crying in the video, which is turned off by Masterson, while the two stand in the kitchen of the home.The woman, referred to in court as female G, said she had been drunk and her memory of the time was "hazy". She said: "How does this happen? How do you call the police and he ends up taking advantage of you when you’re drunk and vulnerable?" He claimed the woman pulled him on top of her onto the sofa as he told his trial: “I just remember being confused, feeling completely numb like I was glued to the floo
Police Officer Jailed Sex 999 Call Independent Office Of Police Conduct Misconduct Public Office Intoxicated Confusion Vulnerability
