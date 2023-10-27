Police officer 'exploited' four women who had suffered domestic abuse

A police officer abused his position by using vulnerable women who had reported domestic abuse for his own sexual gratification. Adam Hoyle 'exploited' four separate women while working for Merseyside Police.

The women had come forward to the force looking for help after suffering domestic abuse. But the officer instead began intimate relationships with the women, the Liverpool Echo reports. One complainant was even 'groped' by him in a police station. The 39-year-old was unanimously convicted of two counts of misconduct in a public office and two charges of unauthorised access to a police computer by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court, although he was cleared of a third.

READ MORE: Manager stole over £7k from popular Didsbury pub before confessing to police 'I've spent it'He had previously pleaded guilty to three further counts of misconduct in relation to two of the women, but had denied allegations in respect of the other two. Prosecutor Steven Swift told Hoyle's sentencing hearing: "The defendant deliberately sought to establish a relationship with victims of domestic abuse. The Crown would say all victims are vulnerable. headtopics.com

Hoyle would would "turn his police radio down" while with one of the women. In a statement read to the court, one victim said she would now 'struggle to trust a police officer going forward' and had suffered with 'anxiousness'.

Another victim added the uniform made them 'feel safe' and felt 'tricked' by the police officer, and was "worried no-one would believe me." Defending, Stephen Tettey said: "Whilst the defendant pursued a trial, he's made it very clear he accepts and respects the jury's decision." headtopics.com

