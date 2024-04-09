Police Officer Cutbacks Leave Scotland Exposed to Organised Crime and Terrorism

Police officer cutbacks are leaving Scotland exposed to organised crime , terrorism and extremism, it has been warned. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said a breakdown in community policing is eroding “crucial” intelligence gathering across the country. The warning comes amid a raft of challenges facing the national force including a decrease in full-time officers to the lowest level in 15 years.

Plans to close 29 local stations have also been announced alongside a new policy of not investigating some 'minor' crimes. Resources are also being impacted by a deluge of reports under the new hate crime legislation brought into effect earlier this month. Despite the Scottish Government pledging a ‘record’ £1.55bn to Police Scotland for 2024 and 2024, the SPF has raised concerns that the force is becoming “reactive, not proactive”. Speaking to justice publication 1919 Magazine, General Secretary David Kennedy said: “Community policing is the cornerstone of the police service. “The bottom line is the intelligence on organised crime groups (OCGs) and terrorism comes from the communities. “If you don't have community police officers out there patrolling and picking up on that intelligence, then they’re missing out on so muc

