Police officer attacked at Glasgow Queen Street Station

A police officer is in hospital after an alleged attack at Glasgow Queen Street Station on Easter Sunday. The British Transport Police (BTP) cop was called to the station after receiving reports of "intoxicated members of the public being abusive” at 9pm. The officer attended and was allegedly assaulted. He was rushed to hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Footage of the incident shows punters allegedly attacking the BTP officer before dragging him down to the platform.
Officers investigating the incident confirmed two men, both in their 20s, have since been charged. A spokesperson for British Transport Police told our sister title, Glasgow Live: "Two men in their 20s have been charged following an incident at Glasgow Queen Street railway station on 31 March where members of staff reported intoxicated members of the public being abusive. Officers attended and one officer was taken to hospital following the incident
