Police officer arrested after dad dies in collision with marked police car

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a dad who passed away after being struck by a marked police car . Ian Hynes, 62, suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by the vehicle on Boxing Day 2022. The dad of four, from Livingston, was struck as he crossed the Almond Link Road after a night out at about 10.15pm. Supermarket worker Ian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 32-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the matter and a report has been submitted to prosecutors
Police Officer Dad Death Collision Marked Police Car Arrested
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
