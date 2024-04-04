Police officer acquitted of rape charges after woman's false accusation

A police officer claimed a woman 'ruined' his life with a 'complete lie' by saying he stripped off and raped her after she called 999 over an attempted burglary. David Stansbury, 43, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home in Plymouth, Devon, was acquitted by a unanimous jury. Sergeant Stansbury, of Ilminster, Somerset, denied three counts of rape between October 23 and November 30, 2009, in a trial that lasted three weeks.
He was found not guilty of the charges on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for six hours and 48 minutes. Sergeant Stansbury was emotional as he left the courtroom. Judge William Hart said: 'Mr Stansbury you are discharged, you are free to leave the dock.' The judge thanked the jury for their time, calling it a 'demanding and tense trial for everybody concerned
