Police Launch Probe into 'Suspicious' Death on Renfrew Street

Emergency services were called to Renfield Street at around 3am on Monday, October 30, following reports of an injured man.

A 52 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are treating the death as 'suspicious'.' Enquires are ongoing. READ MORE: Lanarkshire driver released after a week from one year prison sentence for mowing down mum and kids

"Around 3am on Monday, 30 October, 2023, we received a report of an injured man on Renfield Street, Renfrew."His death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

