Police Launch Probe After Cop Car Appears to be Stolen in Viral TikTok Video

Police have launched a probe after a cop car appeared to have been stolen in a viral video shared on TikTok. It's claimed someone took the wheel of the police vehicle in a clip circulated yesterday.
Manchester Evening News reports the car can be seen reversing along the pavement of a street at pace, before being backing into a side street and bouncing off the kerb and back onto the road. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages.
Police Probe Stolen Viral Video Tiktok Investigation Kirkholt Rochdale
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Police launch probe after explicit images sent to MPs in sexting scamPolice are investigating following reports that explicit images and flirtatious messages have been sent to MPs as part of an alleged sexting scam.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »