Police Launch Probe After Cop Car Appears to be Stolen in Viral TikTok Video

Police have launched a probe after a cop car appeared to have been stolen in a viral video shared on TikTok. It's claimed someone took the wheel of the police vehicle in a clip circulated yesterday.

Manchester Evening News reports the car can be seen reversing along the pavement of a street at pace, before being backing into a side street and bouncing off the kerb and back onto the road. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages.

