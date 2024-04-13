Police Launch Manhunt After Schoolgirl Reportedly Raped in Liverpool

Police have launched an urgent manhunt in Liverpool after a schoolgirl was reportedly raped in the city centre. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was assaulted by an unknown man in St John's Gardens. Specially trained officers are providing support to the girl, and an investigation is underway. New CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and witness enquiries are being conducted.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry has expressed the commitment of the police to find the perpetrator and bring them to justice. Anyone with information is urged to come forward

