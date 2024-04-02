Police launch investigation into indecent exposure incident in South Belfast

A police investigation has been launched following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in South Belfast. Police are appealing for information following the incident which took place between 6am and 7am in the Glenholm Park and Cleveley Park areas of the Four Winds on Friday, March 29.

Letters have been sent to residents living in the area following the report of indecent exposure, asking them if they had seen a male acting suspiciously in the area during that time and if they noticed any unknown vehicles. A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the Glenholm Park area of Belfast on Friday 29th March. Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1360 of 29/03/24

