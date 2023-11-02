Police issue urgent appeal for help to find man, 59, missing from home

The man, named only as Stephen, was last seen on King Street in Westhoughton at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (November 1), police said. The 59-year-old was wearing his workwear - a black jacket, boots and blue plants.

Officers said Stephen is around 5ft 8in tall. They hared a picture of him on Facebook in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) as part of an appeal for help to find him.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch. GMP wrote: "#MISSING | Can you help find a man from #Tyldesley? "Stephen (59) was last seen on King Street, #Westhoughton around 5:30pm yesterday (01/11/23). He's 5'8" and was wearing workwear (black jacket and boots and blue pants).

