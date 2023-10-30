Police investigate death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson.during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said officers attended the Utilita Arena in Sheffield after a man suffered "serious injuries".A force spokesperson said: "Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries."We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries."Fans were told to leave the arena after Johnson collapsed on the ice on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning a statement from Nottingham Panthers said Johnson had "tragically passed away following a freak accident". It added: “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him." headtopics.com

